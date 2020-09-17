Accidental shooting of 12-year-old happened when children were home alone, deputies say

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while showing his friend a gun, investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Lewis Scott Court. That’s in Eastover in southeast Richland County.
Officials say two 12-year-olds were at the home at the time of the shooting. They were home alone.
The victim’s friend told investigators the victim got the gun from a room in the house and was showing it off when the gun accidentally discharged.
The boy was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body. Deputies said he is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.
Officials say the weapon was not stolen.
Neither of the minors will face charges, deputies said. It’s unclear if anyone else will.
