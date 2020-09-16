TROPICS: Sally makes landfall in Alabama, likely to impact the Midlands Thursday into Friday with heavy rain, storms & flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Sally is a Category 2 storm as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Sally is a Category 2 hurricane that will bring significant impacts to the northern Gulf Coast and portions of the SE US.
- Sally is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast This morning near Alabama
- It will slowly move inland bringing the threat of high surge (6-9ft) and heavy rain 10-20″+.
- Sally will weaken over land, but we will still see periods of heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday and Friday.
- Alert Days are posted Thursday and Friday here in the Midlands. We could see periods of heavy rain, storms and flooding.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sally, which is expected to make landfall over the northern Gulf Coast tonight/Wednesday AM.
At 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sally had sustained winds at 105 mph and was moving north-northeast at 3 mph. The pressure was at 965 mb. The center of the storm was just south of Mobile, Alabama.
Its slow progression will allow it to dump 10″-20″ of rain for coastal regions around Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
A Flash flood watch has been issued for the areas shaded in green (see map above). The watch begins Thursday morning and lasts into Friday morning. Areas under the watch could see heavy rain in a short amount of time. Expect in upwards of 3-5″ in the Midlands, especially the Northern and Western Midlands.
As the storm loses its supply of warm water and moves inland, it will weaken. However, we could see some of Sally’s remnant moisture here in the Midlands Thursday into Friday. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and even severe weather are possible.
Some areas in the Midlands could see between two to three inches of rain. Others could see potentially three to five inches, especially for communities in the western Midlands and parts of Upstate of South Carolina. Flash flooding will be possible. Turn around, don’t drown.
Strong to severe storms are also possible for the Midlands. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.
We’re also keeping an eye on more activity in the Atlantic Basin.
Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Teddy continues to also move over the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land. It is forecast to be a hurricane.
Vicky is no threat to land at this time.
A wave off of the west coast of Africa has a 70% chance of development in the next five days. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.