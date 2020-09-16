As rain from Hurricane Sally approaches, apartment complex residents brace for potential flooding

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Some residents at the Ashland Commons apartment complex are worried history will repeat itself.
The Lexington County complex flooded in early August in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.
Multiple residents told WIS floodwaters came through their floors, and repairs to their apartments are still on-going.
With the remnants of Hurricane Sally inbound to the Midlands, some are concerned the flooding will return.
“I know God says don’t worry, but I’m worried because I don’t want to go through this again,” resident Daniel Aschenbrenner said.
He said he is still finding mold left over from the August flooding and is not sure he can do much to prepare for the next flood.
“There is no sandbags, nobody is giving us sandbags. Nothing like that. I’m going to [move furniture] as it happens. That’s about all I can do because last time it came from inside. There’s nothing I can do about that, at all,” he said.
He said the complex did recently install new drainage but is concerned that it will not do enough.
He said his neighbors are more vulnerable than he is.
One of them is Sylvia Smith’s mother. She lives across the street from Aschenbrenner.
Smith was at her mother’s apartment cleaning up from the August flood, something she said has been a daily challenge.
She said her family would have to make choices if the apartment flooded again.
“If it floods again, we’re seriously considering her move, because it’s ridiculous. I mean, you can’t keep on getting flooded, and [the complex’s] work is not properly being done,” she said.
WIS reached out to the Ashland Commons management office and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Brett Wimer of DLH Properties, Inc. (the parent company of the complex).
Neither returned a request for comment.
