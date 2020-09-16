Police in Sumter seek 2 men wanted for armed robbery of cellphone store

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store on McCrays Mill Road on Tuesday.
Officials said two men walked into a Metro PCS store before 6 p.m. and held the store clerk at gunpoint while demanding merchandise from the store. However, the men were not able to take anything from the store and left the business in an older white Chevrolet Malibu with damage to the back bumper. The car also had damage near the back on the driver’s side and a temporary out-of-state tag.
One man had dreadlocks and wore a white T-shirt with khaki shorts. He was carrying a green and black bag. The other man was also wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans.
If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these men, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
