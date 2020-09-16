Officials: Eighth Broad River Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 48-year-old terminally ill inmate died Wednesday after being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Ernesto Alanso, according to SCDC, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1 was hospitalized on the same day. Before being hospitalized, Alanso was in palliative care at Broad River Correctional.
As of Wednesday, 362 inmates and 59 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Broad River Correctional. Of those, there are 333 active cases among inmates and 30 among staff members.
There have been 2,010 inmates across the state who has tested positive for COVID-19 WITH 1,277 have recovered and 708 are active cases.
This is the 25th inmate death associated with the virus in South Carolina. There have been eight inmate deaths associated with COVID-19 at Broad River Correctional overall and three inmate deaths associated with the virus at the prison in the last week.
