New poll shows skepticism among Americans regarding COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump says he believes we may have a COVID-19 vaccine by Election Day on November 3.
But according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a little more than half of Americans say they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine if it’s available before Election Day, even if the vaccine is free and available to everyone.
The poll also found that “most Americans (62%) worry that the political pressure from the Trump administration will lead the Food and Drug Administration to rush to approve a coronavirus vaccine without making sure that it is safe and effective.”
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director for the Centers for Disease Control says his agency won’t be putting politics ahead of safety.
“Either side that politicizes this is working against the goal, which is to get American culture to be at a point of view to vaccinate with confidence,” Redfield said. “The only thing that’s going to dictate this process is data and science.”
Despite the circumstances surrounding vaccine rollout, Redfield spoke to lawmakers earlier on Wednesday about masks.
“We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense,” he said. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.