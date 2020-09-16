Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested after being involved in a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.
A Newberry County deputy was patrolling on S.C. Highway 219 when he noticed a suspicious person in a pickup truck. During the investigation, the deputy noticed that the license tag on the truck did not match the description of the truck. As the driver made his way toward I-26 East, the deputy tried to stop the truck. Instead, the driver sped away.
Officials said the driver trie to wreck the deputy’s car by swerving and slamming on brakes several times during the chase. The driver exited the interstate at Little Mountain, crossed a bridge, and got back on the interstate heading the wrong way.
The deputy’s supervisor terminated the chase, but another deputy driving in the appropriate lanes continued to warn motorists about the truck.
Eventually, the driver stopped and tried to run after crossing into Lexington County, but he was taken into custody with the help of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Lexington Police Department, and the Chapin Police Department.
The driver was identified as Carl Burris. Officials believe Burris is wanted in North Carolina for parole violations. He has now been charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, using a deadly weapon, and other traffic violations.
Burris is currently being held in the Newberry County Detention Center.
