FIRST ALERT: Sally continues to weaken but will still bring periods of heavy rain, storms and flooding to the Midlands through early Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay alert! We’re tracking heavy rain, storms and flooding today into Friday as Sally’s remnants move over the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· All eyes are on Sally as the storm continues to weaken over land and heads to South Carolina.
· Alert Days are posted for today into Friday for heavy rain, storms and potential flooding from the remnant moisture of Sally. Some areas could see two to four inches of rain or more.
· A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands this morning into Friday morning.
· Severe weather is also possible Thursday morning and afternoon. We’ll need to watch for isolated tornadoes in the Midlands.
· We’re also tracking more activity in the tropics, including Teddy and Vicky.
· A few lingering showers are possible Saturday (20% chance). Highs in the low 70s this weekend, with lows in the 50s.
· Tuesday is the first day of fall. Highs will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tropical Depression Sally will continue to weaken and its rain will move through the region throughout the day today. There’s a chance of severe weather this afternoon, with the potential for tornadoes around noon to 7pm today, so be sky aware today! Heavy rain is a bigger concern with around 1-4″ possible for most of the Midlands with higher totals in Newberry, Saluda, and Fairfield Counties of around 3-6″. If you see a roadway covered in water turn around and don’t drown!
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Midlands that lasts until Friday morning. This means the potential is there for waters to rise rapidly so please take caution!
Most of the heavy rain moves out by this evening then we see shower activity into Friday morning and dryer conditions by the afternoon. I’ve lowered the chance of rain and storms to 40% for Friday. Lows in the morning are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s.
Saturday we still have cloudy skies and we are much cooler as a cold front pushes down through the region. Lows are in the low 60s in the morning and it’s a nice 72 by the afternoon. Even cooler for overnight into Sunday! Down to 57! Really like fall! Highs reach teh low 70s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Monday is dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics. For a closer look, head on over to the Tropical Forecast link here!
Teddy continues to also move over the Atlantic Ocean as a hurricane with no threat to land at this time.
Vicky is no threat to land at this time.
A wave off of the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development in the next five days (Invest 98L).
There is a wave off the coast of Mexico that has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain & Breezy with strong storms possible (100%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Breezy (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: First Day of Fall. Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.