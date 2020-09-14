FIRST ALERT: Sally continues to weaken but will still bring periods of heavy rain, storms and flooding to the Midlands through early Friday

Tropical Depression Sally will continue to weaken and its rain will move through the region throughout the day today. There’s a chance of severe weather this afternoon, with the potential for tornadoes around noon to 7pm today, so be sky aware today! Heavy rain is a bigger concern with around 1-4″ possible for most of the Midlands with higher totals in Newberry, Saluda, and Fairfield Counties of around 3-6″. If you see a roadway covered in water turn around and don’t drown!