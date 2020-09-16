Deputies investigate bomb threat made against Camp Road Middle School

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have cleared the scene at Camp Road Middle School where they continue to investigate a bomb threat made Wednesday during a virtual class.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Roger Antonio said the threat was communicated during a virtual class session and possibly by a student. Deputies had not found any indication or evidence of a bomb, he said.
Antonio said the students and faculty were being held in the gymnasium while deputies investigated the threat on the campus.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said students were first evacuated outside then went to the gym. Pruitt said officers then cleared the school, allowing the students to leave the gym and return to normal operations.
District officials sent an alert to parents about the incident.
