Benedict College partners with CVS Health to offer free COVID-19 testing this month
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 16, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 11:54 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College will join forces with CVS Health to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing through September 30.

Testing will take place at Benedict College. However, anyone who wishes to be tested must set an appointment.

A personal vehicle is not required to be tested and results will be provided on the spot. In order to be eligible for testing, patients must meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to age guidelines.

To pre-register, call 803-705-4351 to schedule a time to be tested.

