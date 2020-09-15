UofSC reports significant decrease in number of COVID-19 cases on campus

UofSC reports significant decrease in number of COVID-19 cases on campus
(Source: LMC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported on campus.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

As of Monday, Sept. 14, there are a total of 196 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 193 are students and 3 are employees.

This is a decrease of active cases since last Thursday.

Note those are active cases -- meaning those people are currently infected.

When looking at the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1, the number of cases grows to 2,220.

As of Thursday, 18.4% of the school’s isolation space is in use and 81.6% of the school’s isolation space is available.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.