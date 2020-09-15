School districts across the midlands report positive COVID-19 cases for students and faculty

However, despite Richland 2 being fully virtual, they are one of the districts to report positive cases DHEC reports that 39 schools in the midlands have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among faculty or students. There are 8 schools reporting cases in Lexington 1, 6 in Richland 2, 5 in Lancaster County, 4 in Newberry County, and 3 in Kershaw County. For a full list of positive cases by school district click here.