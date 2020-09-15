School districts across the midlands report positive COVID-19 cases for students and faculty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday afternoon the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 414 COVID-19 cases in schools statewide. This includes both public and private schools, with 275 of the cases being students and the other 139 faculty.
Over 3 dozen schools in the Midlands reported positive COVID-19 cases.
It’s something one Richland 2 parent said makes her even more confident that virtual is the way to go.
“One case is too many, so even if it’s a positive case where that person eventually bounces back, you don’t want it to be on your watch that that case popped up and that person is no longer with us,” Rania Jamison, a Richland Two school district parent, said.
Jamison said the number of positive cases reported by schools is devastating.
“It is definitely the right move to stay virtual, the most important thing is that we live to get on the other side of this,” Jamison said.
However, despite Richland 2 being fully virtual, they are one of the districts to report positive cases DHEC reports that 39 schools in the midlands have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among faculty or students. There are 8 schools reporting cases in Lexington 1, 6 in Richland 2, 5 in Lancaster County, 4 in Newberry County, and 3 in Kershaw County. For a full list of positive cases by school district click here.
“Our cases have mainly been parents reporting that a child has COVID, symptoms or is close contact and it may be incidental that they are also an athlete,” Dawn MacAdams, Richland Two’s Lead Nurse, said.
MacAdams said for the most part athletic practices and other activities haven’t been impacted.
“We haven’t had to do any quarantining from students in practices from athletics or band,” MacAdams said.
Kershaw County Superintendent Shane Robbins said their 5 days a week in-person learning option hasn’t been the issue when it comes to positive cases.
“What is a little more of a struggle is when you have extracurricular activities in which you violate that social distancing,” Robbins said.
A Camden High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
“We just felt like we had no choice, we couldn’t put a finger on when where it happened so we had to quarantine the entire bus,” Robbins said.
It resulted in the Bulldog Bash Jamboree game scheduled for Friday night being canceled.
Kershaw County has released a COVID-19 dashboard that shows parents how many students and staff have tested positive and are in quarantine at each school. School officials say the dashboard is updated daily.
