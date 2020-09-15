SC House to discuss Senate absentee bill during special session, massive education bill unlikely to pass

“We will certainly have discussion on it, but I think what you’ll see with those bills is that January ends up being the time that they will get debated,” said Representative Simrill who continued that, “If a bill has not passed the House or the Senate, November 3, the Election Day, starts an entirely new General Assembly. So, any piece of legislation that is either still in committee, still on the calendar, it has not passed both bodies will be null and void.”