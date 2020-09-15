Manhunt underway in Lexington County for suspect wanted for receiving stolen goods

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for receiving stolen goods.
Officials are looking for 31-year-old Allen Wayne McCormick near S.C. Highway 6 and Pleasant View Drive. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants.
The sheriff’s department said neighbors in the area should be cautious and alert as McCormick works to avoid being apprehended.
There are several LCSD units searching and patrolling the area.
If you see McCormick or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.
