Local family’s ‘pride and joy’ following cancer diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctor after doctor told Natasha Green she was likely suffering from a simple sinus infection.
Her symptoms were unwavering, so Natasha sought the advice of a specialist.
“The doctor looks up there and instantly he says, ‘I don’t know what other doctors have been telling you, but that’s a tumor, and more than likely, that’s cancer,'” she said.
Natasha was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma at the age of 23. The doctor gave her one month to live.
“There were nights where I was scared to go to sleep, because I was scared I wouldn’t wake up the next morning,” Natasha said of that time. “Sometimes I would try to stay up all night, because I was scared I wouldn’t be there the next day.”
She says her medical team was aggressive with treatment, ordering the highest tolerable level of medicine. A year of vigorous treatment paid off, and Natasha’s cancer was deemed inactive.
“They said attitude is more than half the battle when it comes to cancer,” she said, crediting her family and faith.
After Natasha married her boyfriend, Jacob Green, the pair attempted to start a family.
“I kind of started to lose faith, especially when they said I possibly should have frozen my eggs,” Natasha said.
After trying to conceive for years, Natasha eventually became pregnant. But it was a visit to the doctor that particularly surprised the couple: they learned they were expecting twins.
“I was definitely in shock,” Jacob said. “I definitely lost my breath.”
Keaton and Quinn were born on Aug 27.
“We are so blessed with these two,” Jacob said. “Our pride and our joy.”
