High school football jamboree in Camden canceled after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Bulldog Bash Jamboree slated to take place on September 14 at Camden High School has now been canceled.
Team officials said one of the players on the football team has tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we were looking forward to hosting this football jamboree, the safety of our students is our top priority,” said Camden head coach Brian Rimpf. “We appreciate the cooperation of our fans and other teams. We believe canceling the jamboree is the best way for our players to remain healthy and have the opportunity to play in the future.”
Camden High will begin regular-season play on Sept. 25 at home against Lakewood.
