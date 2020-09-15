Hunters tracking deer find human remains in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hunters who were tracking a deer discovered human remains in Dorchester County over the weekend.
Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Old St. George Road just outside of St. George for the discovery.
“Currently, it is unclear whether the remains are male or female, and the race is unknown,” officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said. “An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.”
A report states that it is unknown how long the remains have been there.
Anyone with information on the identity of the remains is asked to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 832-0350.
“After hours contact Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch at (843)873-5111 and they will connect you with an investigator,” DCSO officials said.
