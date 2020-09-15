Football players suspended after being told not to carry thin blue line, thin red line flags onto field

MORROW, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Little Miami football players have been suspended from their team after they ran onto the football field with a thin blue line and thin red line flag.
The players, Brady Williams and Jared Bentley were told not to do it, but did it anyway, according to the school.
FOX19 NOW is told Williams and Bentley did it to honor the firefighters and police officers for the 19th anniversary of 9/11 during their game on Friday against the Turpin.
The spokesperson for Little Miami Schools said the players did ask for permission in advance to run with the flags but were told no.
The players did it despite being told no, according to the school.
The school decided to suspend Williams and Bentley from the football team as a result.
Since the video has surfaced it has gained a lot of support. It has been viewed and shared more than 1,000 times.
Here is a statement sent to FOX19 Now from the school:
"Little Miami Local Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn. While we understand these students' desire show their support of our first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials. Administrators must act when students break the rules.
"The Patriot Night program to memorialize the victims of 9/11 was already part of our pre-game ceremonies on Friday and the American flag is the first thing through the tunnel every Friday night. Little Miami enjoys an outstanding relationship with local first police and fire agencies and a Little Miami school resource officer is also a high school football coach.
“Little Miami always has – and always will – support our first responders, our veterans, and all who sacrifice to maintain our freedoms.”
It is unknown at this time how long the players' suspension will last.
People in the community are now showing their support for two as they are planning to have some type of demonstration to rally around them during their next home game.
