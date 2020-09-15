FIRST ALERT: Sally on track to bring heavy rain, storms and flooding to the Midlands Thursday into Friday morning

The chance of rain goes up to 80% tonight into early Thursday morning. Sally makes her way east and our moisture increases and brings a 90% chance of rain and possibly severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk of severe weather. There will be enough turning of the winds aloft to mention the possibility of a tornado in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will be heavy at times causing flooding in spots. Around 2-3″ can be expected in the Midlands, with higher totals around Saluda, Newberry, Chester, and northwestern Fairfield County. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25mph.