FIRST ALERT: Sally on track to bring heavy rain, storms and flooding to the Midlands Thursday into Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware! Heavy rain, storms and flooding are likely in the Midlands tomorrow and Friday, due in part from moisture from Sally.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Increasing showers are in your forecast for late this afternoon (60% chance). Some heavy rain is possible later this evening. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· Alert Days are posted for Thursday and Friday for heavy rain, storms and potential flooding from the remnant moisture of Sally. Some areas could see two to three inches of rain or more.
· Severe weather is also possible Thursday. We’ll need to watch for isolated tornadoes in the Midlands.
· We’re also tracking more activity in the tropics, including Paulette, Teddy and Vicky.
· A few lingering showers are possible Saturday, mainly in the molrning (20% chance). Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Expect cloudy skies today and a chance of some showers by the afternoon as Sally nears our clouds increase, but it will take some time for our atmosphere, which is relatively dry, to moisten up as the warm air overrides our cool dry air at the surface. Highs are in the upper 70s.
The chance of rain goes up to 80% tonight into early Thursday morning. Sally makes her way east and our moisture increases and brings a 90% chance of rain and possibly severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk of severe weather. There will be enough turning of the winds aloft to mention the possibility of a tornado in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will be heavy at times causing flooding in spots. Around 2-3″ can be expected in the Midlands, with higher totals around Saluda, Newberry, Chester, and northwestern Fairfield County. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25mph.
The rain wraps up Friday as the low pushes east. Expect a 60% chance of some morning showers then conditions stay cloudy but dry up as we head into the afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
The weekend is much cooler. Expect a cold front to sweep in Saturday and we see cloudy skies and cooler temps! Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 70s. Sunday has more sunshine and upper 50s for lows and low 70s for a high.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics. For a closer look, head on over to the Tropical Forecast link here!
Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Teddy continues to also move over the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land. It is forecast to be a hurricane.
Vicky is no threat to land at this time.
A wave off of the west coast of Africa has a 70% chance of development in the next five days. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy. Heavy Rain/Storms (90%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Cloudy. Lingering AM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
