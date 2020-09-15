CPD: 3 injured in 2 shootings on Edgewood Avenue and McAlister Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating two shootings that occurred around 4:30 Tuesday morning in which three people were injured.
The shootings happened in two separate areas: one on Edgewood Avenue and the other on McAlister Street.
Officials say all the victims received non-life threatening injuries to their lower bodies. CPD does not have a suspect yet and they are working to determine if the shootings are related.
Information is limited at this time. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of both shootings. CPD says it received a ShotSpotter alert for the Edgewood Avenue shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. CPD asks that anyone with any information call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
