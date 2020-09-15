The COMET bus driver placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET has announced that a driver has been quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus. That driver last worked on Sept. 10 on Route 18 Red according to officials.
The driver will be quarantined for 14 days and will then be retested. The COMET says that it received the driver’s test results late Monday afternoon. Both the vehicle and any equipment that the driver used was immediately removed from service and thoroughly sanitized.
The COMET advises that any concerned passengers who were on Route 18 Red should get tested.
Bus operators and staff are required to use temperature check stations upon reporting for their shift. Rear door boarding of all passengers, except for seniors or those in a wheelchair, was implemented months ago.
The COMET requires all passengers to wear masks or face coverings in order to ride The COMET buses or enter The COMET facilities. Bus operators are instructed to not move unless all passengers are complying with the mandatory mask policy.
Drivers were also given face shields to further protect themselves and their passengers. "Tripper” vehicles follow popular routes so that passengers may ride comfortably. They’re also used to prevent overcrowding on buses.
