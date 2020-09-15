Authorities seize more than $300K in counterfeit merchandise during raid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a six-month investigation, authorities seized more than $300,000 in counterfeit merchandise that was being sold at a Decker Boulevard store.
According to South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond, authorities from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began investigating NewImageSC and its operator, Quasheda Parker, back in March 2020. Officials said the business was being conducted on Facebook at the start of the investigation and eventually evolved into a storefront business located at 1945 Decker Boulevard.
Officials said the business offered shoes, watches, clothing, sunglasses, jewelry, perfumes, colognes, hats, and face masks that included trademarks from brands like Louis Vuitton, PINK, Fendi, Nike, NFL, NBA, and NCAA among others.
Authorities search the store and Parker’s home in Irmo on September 9. The search yielded merchandise valued at $316,315.
“Counterfeit merchandise, largely from China, causes an estimated $225 billion in damage to our nation’s economy each year,” said Secretary Hammond. “I would like to thank the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their efforts to protect intellectual property rights.”
This investigation is ongoing.
