Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Rivers Edge Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred at the Rivers Edge Apartments on Sept. 8.
Saequan Anderson, 20, and Pierre Bouknight, 32, have been charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CPD investigators believe the suspects spoke with the victim, 30-year-old Stephen Michael Seegers, before shots were fired. Investigators say that the pair is accused of stealing Seegers' belongings, including his wallet, before leaving the scene.
Officials say that there is currently no indication that the victim and the suspects were acquainted.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is assisting CPD with this ongoing investigation.
