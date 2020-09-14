Richland Co. Recreation Commission opens basketball courts, playgrounds as part of phased reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission is now opening more facilities and structures on Monday as part of its phased reopening plan.
As part of Phase IV, recreation officials have reopened outdoor basketball courts and playgrounds. The playgrounds and other frequently touched infrastructure and park facilities will have enhanced public health measures and require physical distancing.
All athletic fields, tennis centers, and tennis courts will be opened and participants must follow physical distancing guidelines. Youth and adult sports practices will also be allowed to continue under those guidelines as well.
The recreation centers will also reopen for individual use and small group use. The centers will have modified hours of operation and use enhanced public health measures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The lobbies of recreation facilities will be limited to two people at a time to provide proper physical distancing.
There will be limited senior programs made available based on physical distancing measures and revised hours of operation. Other classes will also be held at recreation centers, adult activity centers, and community centers in limited capacities based on physical distancing measures and enhanced public health measures.
Midsize, outdoor community gatherings will be allowed to continue, but they must follow physical distancing measures as well.
There will be 10 sites available for virtual and after school care starting September 15. Registration for these programs will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of 20 children per site.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.