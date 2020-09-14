RCSD investigating 5 shootings that took place Sunday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating five separate shootings that happened on Sunday.
At 12:35 a.m., deputies were called to Residence Inn on Legrand Road. According to witnesses, there was a party at the hotel at the time when shots were fired from the parking lot. Officials later learned a 17-year-old girl was hit by a bullet that went through the walls. She was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.
Deputies learned that those who were involved in the shooting were partygoers.
At this point, a description of the suspect has not been released.
Shortly after that incident, deputies made their way to Providence Health Northeast around 2 a.m. after a 23-year-old man was shot. The man told officials he was on the 3000 block of Broad River Road when he heard the gunshots. As he tried to run, he fell after being hit by a bullet in the lower body.
The man was taken to the hospital by a family member.
He was not able to provide a description of the shooter.
Fifteen minutes later, deputies received a call about a shooting at the corner of Fontaine Road and Scruggs Road. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot. The man told authorities he was walking home on Fontaine Road when two men jumped out of a car and demanded that he give them everything he had. When he didn’t comply, they shot him and left.
The man said he crawled to the nearest house to ask for help.
A description of the vehicle or the suspect has not been released.
Around the same time early Sunday morning, deputies were called to a hospital after another was shot.
The man said he was at a party on Leesburg Road when he saw someone trying to break into his truck. When he approached the suspect, they began to fight. The suspect pulled out a gun during a fight, fired a shot, and left.
When the man was headed home, he realized he was bleeding after being shot in the lower body. A family member drove him to the hospital.
According to the victim, the suspect involved in this shooting was in his mid-20s, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a blue bandana.
On Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to the hospital regarding another gunshot victim.
The man told officials he was walking near the movie theater at the Village at Sandhill when he heard a fight break out between two unknown men. Shortly after that, he realized he had been shot in the lower body. The victim rand to ask for help and was later taken to the hospital to be treated.
No description of the suspect was provided.
Deputies are not sure if any of the shootings are related. However, they are all under investigation. If you have any information about any of these shootings, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
