Orangeburg man arrested in connection with fatal home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal home invasion incident that occurred in January.
“We have had warrants for this individual for some time now, and had not given up the search for this suspect,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’d given a heads up to agencies in the Lowcountry he may be in their jurisdictions, and he was located this week.”
Melvin Haynes, Jr., 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
On January 27th officials say they were dispatched to a Holly Hill residence after receiving reports of a home invasion.
Upon arrival, A 64-year-old man told deputies three men forced their way into his home. He said the intruders pistol-whipped and pepper-sprayed him.
A woman in another part of the home said she was also pepper-sprayed after being grabbed by her hair.
According to reports, at some point shots were fired and one of the intruders was fatally shot while the others fled.
A second man, 27-year-old Marquinn Boyd, was charged in connection with this incident in April.
Investigators say Haynes, Boyd, and the unidentified deceased male entered the home with the intention of robbing the residents.
“Many homeowners in this county and across the country are armed,” Sheriff Ravenell said at the time of Boyd’s arrest. “These individuals on this occasion found one of those homeowners.”
Bond for Haynes has been set at $15,000 cash or surety for the assault and weapons charges. However, he was denied bond for the burglary charge.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.