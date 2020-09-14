Lexington County man charged in connection with officer-involved shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison has announced charges against a Lexington County man in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident.
Mark Louis Cote, 70, has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated mature, and malicious injury to personal property valued at more than $2,000.
On Sept. 5, shots were fired between Cote and a deputy from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who was responding to a domestic violence call.
The deputy was injured and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Following the exchange of gunfire, Cote retreated into his home with his firearm and a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement ensued. After 12 hours, Cote surrendered and was taken into custody.
No physical injuries were found on Cote but he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. He was later booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.
SLED’s investigation into this incident is ongoing. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.