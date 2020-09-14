Kershaw Co. student tests positive for COVID-19

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, officials with the Kershaw County School District announced a student at Camden Middle has tested positive for COVID-19.
At this point, details are extremely limited regarding the case.
Based on DHEC’s last school report, there were no cases reported at the school prior to Monday.
According to the district’s website, a 3-step notification protocol is in place to notify parents of students who were in close contact with the person, classmates, and other school members about positive cases should they arise.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.