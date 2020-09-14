FIRST ALERT: Thursday & Friday are Alert Days, likely to see heavy rain and storms from Hurricane Sally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Heavy rain, storms and flooding are possible in the Midlands by the end of the week, due in part from moisture from Sally.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible (30-40%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.
· While a stray shower is possible Tuesday, most areas will be dry under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
· Increasing showers are in your forecast for Wednesday (60%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· Alert Days are posted for Thursday and Friday for heavy rain, storms and potential flooding from the remnant moisture of Hurricane Sally. Some areas could see more than two inches of rain.
· Severe weather is also possible Thursday into Friday.
· We’re also tracking more activity in the tropics, including Paulette, Teddy and Vicky.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered rain and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
On Tuesday, a couple of isolated showers are possible early in the day as a cold front drops south of the viewing area (20% chance for rain). Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies. It will feel pleasant with lower humidity values. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see more rain increasing across our area from south to north as a front pushes in our direction. Some of that moisture will be from Sally to our south. Rain chances will be highest late in the afternoon into the evening (up to 60%). High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday and Friday are Alert Days as we track the potential for heavy rain, severe storms and flooding from Sally’s remnant moisture.
There are some forecast model differences with the movement of Sally’s moisture. However, as we go through Thursday into Friday, we could see periods of heavy rain in the area as the system continues to weaken over the Palmetto State. Some areas could potentially see more than two inches of rain through Friday. In fact, some areas say some communities could see three to four inches of rain. Whoa! Turn around, don’t drown. Flooding is possible.
There’s also a severe storm threat Thursday and Friday as Sally’s spreads its moisture and energy over the Midlands. We’ll keep you updated.
Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight temperatures in the 50s!
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Teddy continues to also move over the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land. It is forecast to be a hurricane.
Vicky is no threat to land at this time.
A wave off of the west coast of Africa has a 50% chance of development in the next five days. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers and Storms (40%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler & Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain (80%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.