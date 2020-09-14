DHEC: 7 pets in Lexington Co. exposed to rabies after encounter with rabid raccoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed raccoon found in Lexington County has tested positive for rabies.
Officials said the raccoon was found near Walter Rawl Road and Beaver Creek Road in Lexington and exposed seven pets in the area. Those pets will have to be quarantined as mandated by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
DHEC said the raccoon was tested on September 10 and test results were confirmed one day later.
“If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Be sure to seek medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.”
The raccoon is the 11th animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies. There have been 119 cases of rabies in the state this year, according to DHEC.
If you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or any other animal that may have rabies, please call the DHEC Environmental Affairs office in Columbia at 803-896-0620 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report a bite or exposure outside of normal business hours, call 1-888-847-0902.
