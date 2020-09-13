Whirlin’ Waters hosts exclusive playtime for dogs and owners

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston water park, Whirlin' Waters, says that they were thrilled to have to opportunity to hose their annual Dog Day Afternoon playtime for pets and their owners.
In conjunction with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, Whirlin' Waters said that their event Sunday would “welcome all hounds and pooches to enjoy the dog days of summer” at their location at Wannamaker County Park.
Whirlin' Waters said in a statement that “It is man’s best friend’s time to make a splash and start doggy paddling!”
The Lazy River, the Big Kahuna Wave Pool and Otter Bay Kiddie Pool area are all open for all four-legged visitors, while slides and plunge pools are understandably closed, the water park said.
The event is held in two sessions which Whirlin' Waters broke down into a first, from 10 a.m. to noon, and a second, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The sessions do however have limited capacity, a statement from the company said.
Owners get in free with their dogs, and guests will be encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing during Dog Day Afternoon, Whirlin' Waters said.
