TROPICS: Sally is getting stronger and preparing for landfall. We could see rain from Sally later this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Sally is the latest system to develop in a busy tropical season and is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Tropical Storm Sally formed west of Florida Saturday afternoon.
- Sally is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast Tuesday.
- At this time, we should see some moisture from Sally into Wednesday-Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Sally which formed along the west coast of Florida.
At 5 am, Sally had sustained winds at 60 mph and was moving W at 12 mph.
The system is expected to continue to move west northwest toward Mississippi and Louisiana making landfall as a category 1 storm.
Sally is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast early next week as a Cat 1 hurricane.
At this time, we will likely see some rain out of this system with moisture from the storm hanging with us Wednesday through Friday with decent rain chances.
We’re also keeping an eye on more activity in the Atlantic Basin, including Paulette and Rene and additional tropical waves, which are showing signs of development.
Hurricane Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to move closer to Bermuda today a Cat 2 hurricane and then turn back out to sea, away from the US.
Tropical Depression Rene will continue to stay in the Atlantic Ocean and weaken over the next few days.
Tropical Depression twenty has also formed west of Africa and is expected to move west and strengthen over the next few days, the latest forecast track shows that it may become a Cat 3 hurricane with winds of 115mph..
There are a few tropical waves worth watching as well. One, located in the western Gulf of Mexico, has a low (10%) chance of development over the next five days as it travels toward the Bay of Campeche. There are also two wave near the west coast of Africa that have a decent chance of development. The strongest has a 70% chance of development, and the weaker one has a 40% chance.
