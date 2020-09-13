SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Saturday night.
Officials say gunfire was exchanged between a male suspect and deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
According to officials, the shooting took place while they were in the process of conducting a traffic stop to apprehend a possible homicide suspect.
The suspect was shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other injures have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
The incident was the 33rd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the second officer-involved shooting this year involving the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the first involving the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None of those shootings involved the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office or the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.