Sen. Graham, challenger Harrison to debate three times in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Sen. Lindsey Graham and his challenger, Democrat Jamie Harrison, will square off in three debates across the state before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Graham’s campaign announced Saturday that the debates would be spread out through the month of October, each beginning at 7 p.m.
The first debate is scheduled for Oct. 3 and will take place at Allen University in Columbia. The first debate will be hosted by WMBF sister station WIS, as well as parent company Gray Media.
The second debate will take place on Oct. 12 in Spartanburg and is co-sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The final event will see both candidates return to Columbia on Oct. 21, and will be co-hosted by SC ETV and The Post and Courier.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials added no studio audiences will be allowed for any of the debates.
