SCHP investigating fatal pedestrian hit and run in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a pedestrian.
Officials say 46-year-old Cassandra Jean Hunter was struck by an unknown vehicle on US 15 North and Ruth Street.
Hunter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death will be performed on Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office will be assisting SCHP with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.