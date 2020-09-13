Officials: Man, woman killed in shooting incident in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people.
On September 12, at approximately 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a residence on Louise Street.
Upon arrival, they found 43-year-old Lacy Boyd and her 51-year-old boyfriend dead from gunshot wounds.
The male victim’s identity is unknown at this time. It will be released when the family has been notified.
Autopsies for both victims will be performed on Monday in Newberry.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.