First Alert Forecast: Few storms today, dry & comfortable Tuesday - Tropics still very active

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a few showers possible this afternoon and drier air filters in tomorrow, however more moisture is on the way after Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers are possible today (30%). Highs near 90.
· Drier air expected from Tuesday with mid 80s.
· Moisture returns Wednesday with good rain chances through Friday.
· We’re also tracking a lot of activity in the tropics which includes Tropical Storm Sally. This system is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and impact the northern Gulf Coast this week and bring us moisture as well!
First Alert Weather Story:
Expect partly cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. A cold front is approaching from the north and will cause enough uplift to warrant the rain/storm chance. Highs are around 90.
The wind picks up as drier air filters in Tuesday. It will feel WAY more comfortable. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. We cannot rule out a small 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.
Moisture returns to the region Wednesday, mainly coming from Tropical Storm/Depression Sally. Expect cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s. The chance of rain is around 60% by the afternoon.
The rain sticks around Thursday with a 70% chance. Some rain could be heavy at times with morning lows near 70 and highs reaching 78. Friday morning looks to be wet as well with a 60% chance of rain and storms.
We clear out just in time for the weekend, and it should feel a lot like fall! Lows in the low 60s Saturday morning and highs in the mid 70s!
Tropical Storm Sally is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to gain strength as it moves over the N. Gulf of Mexico. Landfall along the northern Gulf Coast is expected Tuesday afternoon as a Cat 1 hurricane. We could potentially see some left over moisture from Sally toward the middle to end of next week.
Hurricane Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to move closer to Bermuda today a Cat 2 hurricane and then turn back out to sea, away from the US.
Tropical Depression Rene will continue to stay in the Atlantic Ocean and weaken over the next few days.
Tropical Depression twenty has also formed west of Africa and is expected to move west and strengthen over the next few days, the latest forecast track shows that it may become a Cat 3 hurricane with winds of 115mph.
There are a few tropical waves worth watching as well. One, located in the western Gulf of Mexico, has a low (10%) chance of development over the next five days as it travels toward the Bay of Campeche. There are also two wave near the west coast of Africa that have a decent chance of development. The strongest has a 70% chance of development, and the weaker one has a 40% chance.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s/ low 90s.
Tuesday: Partlycloudy with a few isolated showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with rain and storms possible (60%). Highs near 80.
Thursday: Cloudy, with rain and storms possible (70%). Highs near 77.
Friday: Cloudy, with rain and storms (60%). Highs near 77.
