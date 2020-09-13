Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man killed single-vehicle collision on I-20

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 9.
Officials say 57-year-old Joseph W. Henderson was traveling west on I-20 when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the I-520 on-ramp.
The vehicle overturned and Henderson was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at Augusta University Medical Center shortly after 8 a.m.
The cause of death was due to traumatic injuries he sustained in the crash. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the crash.
