Tru Colors looks to start community conversation, open brewery in 2021

“A lot of people are sitting in a bubble and you would be amazed the things you can find out when you talk to people," said Chaz Springer who now works in marketing for Tru Colors. "We sit behind our tvs and our keyboards and watch the news and are swayed left and right about perceptions of people who don’t look like us and when you sit down and really talk to them and they’re truthful about how they really feel and you start to get into the nitty gritty of how you feel and build that empathy, and say ‘you know, you’re right.’ I’m starting to understand and I’ve never been in the atmosphere for me to really do that.”