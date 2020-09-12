SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a domestic violence call in York County.
Officials say shots were fired between the suspect and a deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 a.m.
The suspect was shot during the incident and was taken from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The deputy did not receive any injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the incident will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first officer-involved shooting this year involving the York County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. One of those shootings involved the York County Sheriff’s Office.
