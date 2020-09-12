Officials: Suspect charged in connection with officer-involved shooting at Allen University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that happened last night at Allen University.
Officials with SLED confirmed this incident was an officer-involved shooting.
Officials say the suspect, 26-year-old Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, is being charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Officials also confirmed Brown was not a student at the university.
According to Allen University spokeswoman Anika Cobb, an officer was injured attempting to jump over a fence while chasing Brown. However, no one suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.
Cobb also noted that Brown was injured during the chase as well, but the officer and Brown are expected to be okay.
Brown has been booked at the Richland County Detention Center.
SLED says this is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed at this time.
The case will be prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
