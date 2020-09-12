Officials searching for Clarendon County woman reported missing

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a woman reported missing.
Officials say Barbara Floyd Newton was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving Lake Shore Campground in the Summerton area shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Newton is known to drive a 2012 Infiniti FX with SC tag U16881.
Anyone with information about Newton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414 or Sr Inv. Watson at 803-460-5854.
