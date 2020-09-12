Lexington Police make arrest in connection with armed robbery at 7 Eleven

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred overnight at a 7 Eleven.
At approximately 4:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Sunset Boulevard after reports of an armed robbery.
An employee told officials that a Black male wearing a ski mask, acting as if he had a handgun under his clothing, demanded money. The employee said they gave the suspect almost $500 in cash before he fled the store.
Officers set up a perimeter and began searching the area for the suspect with the help of a Lexington Police Department K-9 team.
An officer saw a man who matched the description of the subject, jumping a fence and approach a rideshare driver who had been sent to the area.
As officers were interviewing the subject the K-9 team found clothing worn during the robbery that had been left in the wooded area where he was seen coming from.
Officials later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Rodney Mckensey James Jr. of Wagner, South Carolina.
During an interview a detective, Wagner admitted to the armed robbery. He also stated that while he gestured that he had a handgun, in reality, he did not have one. He was also found to be in possession of almost $500 in cash.
Wagner was then arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.
