Crews work to extinguish fire at historic Babcock Building in the Bull Street District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire is on the scene this morning in the Bull Street District, responding to calls of a fire at the historic Babcock Building.
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says he received the call around 6:45 this morning reporting smoke in the area. There are multiple crews on the scene.
Fire officials say the fire has reached 3-alarm status and reached all three floors of the building.
There is no known cause of the fire at this time.
Columbia Fire Chief Jenkins says there is “significant fire damage” to the building. The Spire on the top of the Babcock Building has been completely destroyed.
Officials say two firefighters have received minor injures from falling debris.
This isn’t the first major fire at the Babcock Building. Crews battled a different fire at the building in 2018.
The Babcock building used to be a part of the state hospital and was built in the mid-1800s. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1981.
