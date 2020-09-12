Coroner identifies person killed in shooting at The Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at The Colony Apartments yesterday evening.
Deputies said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1000 block of Bailey Street at approximately 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man outside with life-threatening injuries and rendered aid until EMS arrived on the scene.
The man was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Antonio Tyquell Demon Burkett.
Officials say they have collected evidence from the scene and are in the process of gathering more information about the incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
