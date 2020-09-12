Columbia Fire responds to Babcock Building fire in the Bull Street District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire is on the scene this morning in the Bull Street District, responding to calls of a fire at the historic Babcock Building.
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says he received the call around 6:45 this morning reporting smoke in the area.
There are multiple crews on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Fire officials say the fire has reached 3-alarm status. There is no known cause of the fire at this time.
This isn’t the first major fire at the Babcock Building. Crews battled a different fire at the building in 2018.
WIS crews are headed to the scene & will bring you the latest updates as soon as they arrive.
