TIGERS GAME UPDATE: Clemson ends first quarter with 14-0 lead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WIS) - The season is finally here.
No. 1 Clemson will take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem tonight. The Tigers begin their quest to return to the College Football Playoff National Championship. It would be their fifth appearance since 2015.
FIRST QUARTER
Clemson ended the first quarter with a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers finish the period with 169 yards on 22 plays as Trevor Lawrence records two rushing touchdowns.
Travis Etienne has gotten off to a good start with 82 yards on 10 carries. Meanwhile, the Tigers' defense has held Wake Forest to 87 total yards.
As for Wake Forest, they struggled to find continuity. The Demon Deacons only posted three first downs against the Clemson defense in the quarter. The lone bright spot for Wake Forest may have been the 72 passing yards they picked up in the period.
SECOND QUARTER
The Tigers continue to light up the scoreboard. This time, the special teams unit gets involved with a 42-yard field goal by BT Potter.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
CU: 2-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence (Potter kick good) - 7-0 Tigers (8:02)
CU: 1-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lawrence (Potter kick good) - 14-0 Tigers (2:31)
SECOND QUARTER
CU: 42-yard field goal by BT Potter - 17-0 (10:54)
