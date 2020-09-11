UofSC reports decrease in number of COVID-19 cases on campus

UofSC reports decrease in number of COVID-19 cases on campus
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 11, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 5:32 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released the lastest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported on campus.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, there are a total of 501 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 491 are students and 10 are employees.

This is a decrease of active cases since Monday.

Note those are active cases -- meaning those people are currently infected.

When looking at the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1, the number of cases grows to 2,108.

As of Thursday, 40.2% of the school’s isolation space is in use and 59.8% of the school’s isolation space is available.

