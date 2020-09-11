UofSC to add large Gamecock sculpture at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When football season starts, Gamecock fans will notice a new addition to Spring Brooks Plaza at Williams-Brice Stadium.
A gigantic bronze Gamecock sculpture was delivered to the stadium on Thursday. The sculpture can be found near the corner of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard. It stands about 20 feet tall and is about 20 feet wide.
“We needed something iconic,” said David Seaton, who is retired after serving as the Chairman and CEO of the Fluor Corporation and currently lives in Dallas. “I had a smaller one done by an artist in New Mexico and it’s inside Colonial Life Arena. I figured we needed something at Williams-Brice, and we needed something iconic. I think it’s going to outdo my expectations. I’ve seen the progress pictures, and every time I saw them, I got excited. It’s incredible.”
The sculpture was privately funded through alumni donors like the Seaton family, Bill Horton and his wife, Mary Major.
“We are very appreciative of David and Lynette Seaton and Bill Horton and Mary Major, whose donations paid for this statue,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We have all been patiently waiting for it to arrive here. Its large size and intricate details make this statue unique. It will be worth the wait to have this magnificent statue in front of Williams-Brice Stadium.”
The sculpture is expected to be completed on September 18, which is a little more than one week ahead of the Gamecocks' season opener against Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.