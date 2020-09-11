UofSC to add large Gamecock sculpture at Williams-Brice Stadium

“We needed something iconic,” said David Seaton, who is retired after serving as the Chairman and CEO of the Fluor Corporation and currently lives in Dallas. “I had a smaller one done by an artist in New Mexico and it’s inside Colonial Life Arena. I figured we needed something at Williams-Brice, and we needed something iconic. I think it’s going to outdo my expectations. I’ve seen the progress pictures, and every time I saw them, I got excited. It’s incredible.”