TROPICS: Tropical Depression Nineteen forms east of Florida, forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression Nineteen is the latest system to develop in a busy tropical season.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Tropical Depression Nineteen formed east of Florida Friday afternoon.
- The system is expected to bring rounds of rain and gusty winds to parts of South Florida this weekend.
- The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast early next week.
- At this time, we will likely not see a direct impact from this system here in South Carolina.
- The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List are Sally and Teddy.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday afternoon east of South Florida.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the depression had sustained winds at 35 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. The pressure was 1009 mb. It was located 80 miles east-southeast of Miami, Florida.
The system is expected to bring rounds of rain and gusty winds to parts of South Florida Friday night into Saturday.
The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast early next week.
In fact, the system could make landfall anywhere from the eastern Texas coast to the panhandle of Florida.
At this time, we will likely not see a direct impact from this system here in South Carolina, but it’s still worth watching.
We’re also keeping an eye on more activity in the Atlantic Basin, including Paulette and Rene and additional tropical waves, which are showing signs of development.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List are Sally and Teddy.
